Highway 97 is closed east of Falkland. (DriveBC map)

Crash closes Highway 97 near Falkland

Jack-knifed vehicle near Salmon River Road

A jack-knifed trailer has closed down Highway 97 near Falkland.

Drive BC reports the vehicle incident is between Whispering Pines Frontage and Salmon River Road, east of Falkland.

RCMP and AIM Roads are on scene.

“Someone was towing a trailer with a vehicle on it,” said Phil, who was travelling through the area when he happened upon the scene.

“It look like it jack-knifed. The trailer was in front of the truck. There was clothes everyone, paper, everything was all over the road. Looks like they were moving.”

Good Samaritans stopped to assist and direct motorists until emergency crews arrived.

