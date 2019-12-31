Crash causes power outage near Falkland

A motor vehicle incident downed BC Hydro lines

UPDATE: 7:40 a.m.

Highway 97 east of Falkland is now clear following a collision.

However, power has not been restored to those affected by down hydro lines in the area.

————-

Highway 97 is closed in both directions east of Falkland due to a vehicle incident.

The crash has caused hydro lines to come down onto the road, which sparked a power outage for 157 BC Hydro customers in the area.

Crew are on site and the estimated time the power will be restored is 12 p.m.

The vehicle collision occurred between Madeline Lake Road and O’Neil Road, about 18 km east of Falkland.

The estimated time the road will reopen is not known, and no detour is available.

