UPDATE: Crash closes Highway 97 near Vaseux Lake

Traffic is congested in the area

UPDATE: 4:41 p.m.

DriveBC is warning of major delays on Highway 97 near Vaseux Lake, following an afternoon collison.

A detour is in effect via Highway 3A from Kaleden to Keremeos.

———-

Highway 97 is closed near Vaseux Lake following a serious collision.

Emergency crews are en route to the area.

The incident was reported just before 4 p.m.

Motorists should be cautioned that traffic will be congested along Highway 97 near Oliver.

DriveBC states an assessment is in progress.

