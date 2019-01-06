Highway 97 is closed south of Vernon due to an accident. (Google Maps image)

Crash closes Highway 97 south of Vernon

Estimated time of opening is 11 p.m.

A crash has forced the closure of Highway 97 about six kilometres south of Vernon.

According to DriveBC, the accident occurred at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday between Clerke Road and Birnie Road.

The road is closed with a detour available via Kal Lake Lookout Road. DriveBC estimates that the highway will be closed until 11 p.m. Sunday. The next DriveBC update is at 10 p.m.

There is currently no word on the cause of the accident or any reported injuries.

More to come.


