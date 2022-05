A southbound lane of Harvey Avenue was closed on the morning of May 2 due to a three-car collision.

The incident happened at the intersection of Harvey and Leckie Road around 10:15 a.m. One fire engine and one ambulance attended to the scene. Injuries are unknown.

As of the time of the crash, access to Harvey Avenue turning right off of Leckie was closed.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Kelowna’s Cherry Blossom Triathlon sees sunshine for returning race

car accidentKelowna