Update: Highway 97 now clear after early morning crash near UBCO

Traffic was detourted after a crash reported around 8:30 a.m. Friday

Update: 10:12 a.m.

The crash on Highway 97 northbound near UBC Okanagan has been cleared.

According to Google Maps, both lanes of traffic have returned to normal after a crash near the John Hindle Drive exit reported early Friday morning.

__

Commuters heading north on Highway 97 have been delayed Friday after an early morning crash near UBC Okanagan.

The delay has backed up traffic close to the John Hindle Drive exit close to campus and a detour has been set up to bypass the accident through Academy Way.

Ambulance services and emergency crews are on scene assessing the situation.

