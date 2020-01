Motorists are advised of a road closure on Highway 3A, in both directions.

A collision between Stagecoach Road and White Lake Road has closed the highway for 0.8 km (13 to 12 km east of Keremeos).

Single lane alternating traffic in in effect.

Emergency vehicles are on scene. Drivers are cautioned to watch for traffic control.

Further details will be provided as they become available.

