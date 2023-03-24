Power is out for customers between Winfield and Oyama. (Photo/BC Hydro)

Power is out for customers between Winfield and Oyama. (Photo/BC Hydro)

Crash cuts power to 1,730 BC Hydro customers in Lake Country

A vehicle crash is the reason for the outage

More than 1,700 customers are without power in Lake Country.

According to BC Hydro, the outage was caused by a vehicle crash at the east end of Pelmewash Parkway around 11:30 a.m. Friday (Mar. 24).

The outage area stretches from Beaver Lake Road in Winfield north to Crystal Waters Road, and from Pelemewash east to Oyama Lake Road in Oyama.

Hydro crews are on site and the power is expected to be back on by 4 p.m.

READ MORE: 2 in custody after South Okanagan vehicle thefts lead to West Kelowna arrests

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Lake Countrypower outages

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: 2 in custody after South Okanagan vehicle thefts lead to West Kelowna arrests
Next story
Timbit, Sitka discover puppy-mode: Rehabilitating 15 Clearwater dogs seized by SPCA

Just Posted

Area where the teen was allegedly attacked. (Google)
Teen allegedly assaulted at same Kelowna bus stop as international student

(Big White Resort photo)
Card Shark Pride event and parade takes over Big White this weekend

Power is out for customers between Winfield and Oyama. (Photo/BC Hydro)
Crash cuts power to 1,730 BC Hydro customers in Lake Country

(Dave Ogilvie/Submitted)
UPDATE: 2 in custody after South Okanagan vehicle thefts lead to West Kelowna arrests

Pop-up banner image