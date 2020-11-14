Update: Incident cleared on Coquihalla Highway, delays expected

Update, 12:54 p.m.

According to a DriveBC update at 12:52 p.m., the vehicle incident has been cleared. However, drivers can continue to expect delays.

CLEAR – #BCHwy5 SB Vehicle incident was between Zopkios Brake Check and Great Bear Snowshed, now cleared. Expect delays. #Coquihalla #HopeBC #Merritt — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 14, 2020

Original:

A reportedly jack-knifed semi truck is causing delays on the Coquihalla Highway.

Traffic appears to be backed up quite far.

According to DriveBC, the vehicle incident has occurred on Highway 5 in the southbound lanes, between exit 217 and exit 202. Cameras show traffic is congested near the Zopkois Rest Stop, in the southbound lanes.

Twenty-minute delays are expected in the area.

No, it is a report of a jacknifed semi. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 14, 2020

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Visit DriveBC for updates.

