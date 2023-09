Traffic headed north on Glenmore Road was slow going Monday morning following a two-vehicle collision at Cross Road.

The right lane of Glenmore Road North was blocked along with the turning lane on Cross headed west, while emergency crews were on scene.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m.

One car had to be towed from the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Breaking Newscar crashKelowna