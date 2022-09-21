Crash flips SUV on McCurdy Road in Kelowna

The two vehicle collision is causing traffic delays along McCurdy

An SUV is flipped on its side on McCurdy Road following a two-vehicle collision in Rutland.

McCurdy is reduced to one lane alternating traffic at Knorr Road.

Residents in the neighbourhood said they heard a loud noise just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a witness, a white truck was reversing out of a driveway on McCurdy and didn’t see an SUV travelling towards Rutland Road, when the two collided, sending the SUV onto its side.

The driver of the SUV was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Traffic is slow going in the area.

