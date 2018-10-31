Photo: Sandy Baldwin

Crash forces car onto Highway 97 median

A two vehicle crash stalled traffic along Highway 97 in Kelowna

Traffic along Highway 97 at Cooper Road came to a halt Wednesday afternoon following a two vehicle crash.

According to a witness on scene, a Volvo was turning left off of Harvey Avenue onto Cooper Road when another vehicle hit the Volvo from behind.

“One vehicle was pushed up onto the median, I didn’t see it all but heard the crash,” said the witness.

Both vehicles sustained damage and at least one vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

Occupants of the vehicles were checked over by BC Ambulance but no one went to hospital.

Traffic in the area was impacted due to the crash.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada to increase annual immigration admissions to 350,000 by 2021
Next story
Caribou maternity pen project comes to an end in Southern B.C.

Just Posted

Okanagan College helps job seekers get social media savvy at career fair

The career fair will take place Nov. 4

A different kind of play asks Kelowna to ‘Swipe Right’

The play explores the trials and tribulations of dating with technology

Crash forces car onto Highway 97 median

A two vehicle crash stalled traffic along Highway 97 in Kelowna

West Kelowna Warriors win fifth straight

Warriors top line stays hot with 6-2 victory over the Wenatchee Wild

The key to getting a great pet-sitter over the holidays may be to book in advance

An online pet sitting company says pet’s safety and comfort will be increased with a good caretaker

More rain in the forecast for the Okanagan-Shuswap

A weekly weather update with Jen Zielinski

Caribou maternity pen project comes to an end in Southern B.C.

Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction

Spooky or cute: B.C. pets take over the Halloween costume game

Superheroes, scuba divers and dragons, oh my

Canada to increase annual immigration admissions to 350,000 by 2021

The federal government is continuing its plan to gradually increase the number of immigrants it accepts into Canada with a new target of 350,000 admissions by 2021.

B.C. Green leader Andrew Weaver says electric car drivers should pay

Most charging stations don’t charge money, because they can’t

Federal Liberals aim to add personal leave days as Ontario cuts them back

The Trudeau government is seeking to give federally regulated workers more paid personal-leave days.

Ottawa argues one province’s failure to bring in a carbon tax will harm others

The federal government argues it has jurisdiction to impose a carbon tax as it’s a matter of national concern in a factum filed in Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal

Federal government announces new measures for killer whale protection

The federal government has announced an additional $61.5 million to protect endangered killer whales.

Hergott: Crashes aren’t accidents

Paul Hergott would like to ditch the word accident when talking about a car crash

Most Read