Crash halts traffic along Highway 97 near Peachland

A vehicle incident has brought traffic to a standstill on Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland.
DriveBC is reporting a crash along the highway at the intersection with Hardy Street just south of Peachland. Highway 97 is closed for 4.4 kilometres between Brent Road and Renfrew Road.
Drivers stuck in the traffic jam report traffic is stopped completely. One witness on scene says the line of cars may be a number of “kilometres long.”
It is not yet known if anybody was injured in the collision.
DriveBC says an assessment is in progress and will send updated information at 2 p.m.
More to come.
