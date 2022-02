Emergency crews are responding to a collision in the eastbound lanes of Highway 97 at Elk Road in West Kelowna.

The incident took place about 2:30 p.m. Friday and is impacting one lane of Highway 97 and the right turning lane of Elk Road.

Only one vehicle was impacted in the crash, it’s unclear what took place and if there was a medical emergency.

Traffic is slow going headed into Kelowna.

