RCMP have blocked off a section of Rifle Road as they work to clear a two vehicle crash that left significant damage.

Several police cruisers are at the scene of the crash, which prompted RCMP To block off from Cassiar Road to Silver Place to be blocked off.

A reporter is on the scene. More details to come.

