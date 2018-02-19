Crash in West Kelowna

Emergency services are working on clearing a crash that happened at around 9:07 a.m. Monday morning.

A vehicle was headed east on Ross Road and hit a truck at the corner at Hewl Road

Preliminary reports indicate that there were no injuries.

Crash in West Kelowna

