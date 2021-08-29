Crash involving a taxi blocked busy Kelowna road

Crews have left the scene and traffic has been restored in the area

Update 12:54 p.m.

Crews have left the scene and traffic has been restored to Harvey Avenue and Spall Road intersection.

A crash involving a yellow taxi has blocked the 1800 block of Spall Road in Kelowna on Sunday afternoon.

Fire, ambulance and police were all on scene. The single-vehicle crash took place around noon.

Motorists should use Harvey Avenue instead.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the cab or what caused the taxi to crash.

A motor accident has happened at the intersection of the Spall Road and Harvey Avenue. A fire truck is blocking parts of the 1800 block of Spall Road and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area. #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/zhsBFLNfqo — Paula Tran 陳寶拉 (@paulatr12) August 29, 2021

