Crash involving a taxi blocked busy Kelowna road

Update 12:54 p.m.
Crews have left the scene and traffic has been restored to Harvey Avenue and Spall Road intersection.
—
A crash involving a yellow taxi has blocked the 1800 block of Spall Road in Kelowna on Sunday afternoon.
Fire, ambulance and police were all on scene. The single-vehicle crash took place around noon.
Motorists should use Harvey Avenue instead.
It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the cab or what caused the taxi to crash.
A motor accident has happened at the intersection of the Spall Road and Harvey Avenue. A fire truck is blocking parts of the 1800 block of Spall Road and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area. #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/zhsBFLNfqo
— Paula Tran 陳寶拉 (@paulatr12) August 29, 2021
