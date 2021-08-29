A single vehicle crash involving a taxi cab is blocking Spallum Road Sunday afternoon. (Paula Tran Kelowna Capital News)

Crash involving a taxi blocked busy Kelowna road

Crews have left the scene and traffic has been restored in the area

Update 12:54 p.m.

Crews have left the scene and traffic has been restored to Harvey Avenue and Spall Road intersection.

A crash involving a yellow taxi has blocked the 1800 block of Spall Road in Kelowna on Sunday afternoon.

Fire, ambulance and police were all on scene. The single-vehicle crash took place around noon.

Motorists should use Harvey Avenue instead.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the cab or what caused the taxi to crash.

