The crash took place just before 9 a.m. and has since been cleared

A crash involving a mid-sized vehicle and a semi-truck on Harvey Avenue and Highway 33 has been cleared. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

A two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck took place in the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Highway 33 on Friday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., a mid-sized vehicle was turning left onto Highway 33 and collided with a semi-truck.

The Kelowna RCMP as well as fire crews and emergency services attended the scene. It’s unknown if anyone was hurt.

The crash has since been cleared.

