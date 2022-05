Up to four vehicles may have been involved

Initial reports indicate up to four vehicles may be involved. (Photo/DriveBC)

Update:

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 33, seven-kilometres north of Beaverdell, has now been fully reopened to traffic.

Original:

Highway 33 has been shut down because of a crash near Beaverdell.

DriveBC reports the road is closed between Carmi Station and Rupert Mainline, seven-kilometres north of Beaverdell. Capital News has learned four vehicles, including a semi, could be involved.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

