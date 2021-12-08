Highway 97C at Elkhart. (DriveBC)

Crash near Pennask Summit on Highway 97C

Road conditions are reportedly snowy and icy

The left westbound lane of Highway 97 C is blocked off after a vehicle incident, Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. at the Pennask Summit.

Emergency crews are on scene and are asking motorists to drive with care through the area.

The Connector has been seeing periods of heavy snow throughout the afternoon mixed with wind gusts. Wednesday night, a 30 per cent chance of flurries is forecast.

The road is reportedly slippery and those on the road should adjust to winter driving conditions.

