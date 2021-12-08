Crash near Pennask Summit on Highway 97C

The left westbound lane of Highway 97 C is blocked off after a vehicle incident, Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. at the Pennask Summit.

Emergency crews are on scene and are asking motorists to drive with care through the area.

The Connector has been seeing periods of heavy snow throughout the afternoon mixed with wind gusts. Wednesday night, a 30 per cent chance of flurries is forecast.

The road is reportedly slippery and those on the road should adjust to winter driving conditions.

REMINDER – #BCHwy97C – Vehicle incident westbound at the #PennaskSummit has the left lane blocked.

Watch for crews and drive with care.

More info: https://t.co/rd5dbh0ugD#KelownaBC #MerrittBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 8, 2021

