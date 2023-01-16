Crash on 97 near Beaver Lake Road in Lake Country

There are reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country.

The collision happened at Beaver Lake Road, near the Voyager RV Centre about 3 p.m.

According to one witness, a white and red truck crossed the highway colliding with an SUV and sending, it onto roll onto its side.

The highway is reduced to one lane southbound.

Emergency crews are on scene.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

car accidentLake Country