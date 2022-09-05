RCMP vehicle. (File photo/Lachan Labre)

Crash on Connector in Peachland slows traffic

The crash involved a pick-up truck towing a boat and another vehicle

Traffic was slowed on Highway 97C Monday (Sep. 5) afternoon after a crash involving a pick-up truck towing a boat and another vehicle.

West Kelowna RCMP and the BC Highway Patrol attended the accident in Peachland around 2:30 p.m.

“Several persons were involved in the accident but thankfully no one was injured,” said Corp. Judith Bertrand, media relation officer.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Highway 97C is open but delays are expected heading into West Kelowna.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
auto accident

