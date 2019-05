Emergency crews are on scene of a two vehicle collision

A two vehicle crash has blocked traffic on Dilworth Mountain.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m.

Two fire trucks, an ambulance and a police vehicle are on scene blocking the traffic at Dilworth Drive and Monashee Place. Traffic is being re-routed to Summit Drive.

It’s unclear the extent of the injuries of those involved.

