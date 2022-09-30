Crash on Glenmore Road in Kelowna

A multi-vehicle crash closed off part of Glenmore Road near the intersection of Kane Road in Kelowna on the afternoon of Sept. 30.

Emergency crews were on scene around 12:30p.m., including one fire engine, one ambulance and one cruiser.

Both vehicles involved were off of the road, with one pulled into a gas station parking lot and one on the grass near the sidewalk. Both will need a tow.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

Crews were leaving around 1p.m.

A two vehicle crash has taken place at Glenmore and Kane, beside Petro-Canada. One vehicle is on the grass beside the bus stop while the other pulled into the gas station parking lot. Emergency vehicles have part of the road blocked off #Kelowna @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/pHtsP3hGAE — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) September 30, 2022

car crashKelownaRCMP