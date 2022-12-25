Crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country slowing traffic

Reports of a vehicle in the ditch near Crystal Waters Road

A crash in Lake Country is slowing traffic on Highway 97. (Photo/DriveBC)

A crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country is slowing traffic.

There are reports of a vehicle in the ditch at Highway 97 north of Crystal Waters Road. It’s unclear if anyone has been injured.

The crash happened just after 12:00 p.m.

DriveBC currently has an advisory for slippery sections along that stretch of the highway.

