Crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country slowing traffic

A crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country is slowing traffic.
There are reports of a vehicle in the ditch at Highway 97 north of Crystal Waters Road. It’s unclear if anyone has been injured.
The crash happened just after 12:00 p.m.
DriveBC currently has an advisory for slippery sections along that stretch of the highway.
READ MORE: 4 dead after bus rollover on B.C.’s Okanagan Connector on Christmas Eve
@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.