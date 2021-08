Police, ambulance and tow truck are at the scene

A crash on Highway 97 at Main Street and Paynter Road has resulted in minor injuries. Police, ambulance and tow truck are at the scene and traffic is congested in the area. One lane is open for traffic and the area is beginning to clear.

More to come.

