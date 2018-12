There is currently no word on the cause of the single-vehicle incident

Traffic is routed past a vehicle that hit the median strip on Highway 97 about four kilometres south of Vernon Sunday, Dec. 9. There is currently no word on the cause of the single-vehicle accident. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Traffic was forced to slow down and move to the side as emergency crews worked to remove a vehicle from the median on Highway 97 Sunday.

Paramedics, firefighters, police and a tow truck were on scene about four kilometres south of Vernon. The single-vehicle accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9.

There is currently no word on the cause of the crash.

