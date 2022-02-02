Car into apartment building. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

Crash sends vehicle into building on Bernard

The driver of the vehicle reportedly ‘blacked out’ and lost control

Emergency crews are on scene of a crash at Bernard Avenue and Ethel Street.

The vehicle crashed over the sidewalk, through a bench and into an apartment building.

The incident, which took place about 1:20 p.m., is blocking the westbound lanes of Bernard.

According to Captain Shayne Kiehlbauch, the driver of the vehicle allegedly “blacked out” lost control and crashed into the building.

A pedestrian was forced to jump out of the way, however, didn’t sustain any injuries.

The driver of the vehicle regained consciousness was able to walk to the ambulance to be checked by paramedics.

The vehicle will have to be towed from the scene.

More to come.

