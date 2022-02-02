Crash sends vehicle into building on Bernard

The driver of the vehicle reportedly ‘blacked out’ and lost control

Emergency crews are on scene of a crash at Bernard Avenue and Ethel Street.

The vehicle crashed over the sidewalk, through a bench and into an apartment building.

The incident, which took place about 1:20 p.m., is blocking the westbound lanes of Bernard.

According to Captain Shayne Kiehlbauch, the driver of the vehicle allegedly “blacked out” lost control and crashed into the building.

A pedestrian was forced to jump out of the way, however, didn’t sustain any injuries.

The driver of the vehicle regained consciousness was able to walk to the ambulance to be checked by paramedics.

The vehicle will have to be towed from the scene.

More to come.

READ MORE: Lack of benefits, regular hours leading to BC Transit’s driver shortage in Kelowna: union

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

car crashKelowna