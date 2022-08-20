Crash slowing traffic on Highway 97 in north Kelowna

Two vehicles appear to have been involved

A crash on Highway 97 in north Kelowna this evening has slowed traffic.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. between Sexsmith and McCurdy roads, northbound on the highway. The crash involves a black sedan and a white van. The passenger side of the sedan is heavily damaged, and a witness at the scene says it appears the vehicle may have crossed the median, hit a sign, and ended up in the northbound lanes of Highway 97.

It is not know if anyone has been injured.

The highway is down to one-lane northbound and traffic is backed up.

