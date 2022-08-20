A two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in north Kelowna. (Photo/Jen Zielinski)

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in north Kelowna. (Photo/Jen Zielinski)

Crash slowing traffic on Highway 97 in north Kelowna

Two vehicles appear to have been involved

A crash on Highway 97 in north Kelowna this evening has slowed traffic.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. between Sexsmith and McCurdy roads, northbound on the highway. The crash involves a black sedan and a white van. The passenger side of the sedan is heavily damaged, and a witness at the scene says it appears the vehicle may have crossed the median, hit a sign, and ended up in the northbound lanes of Highway 97.

It is not know if anyone has been injured.

The highway is down to one-lane northbound and traffic is backed up.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

auto accidentBreaking NewsHighway 97Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
At campaign stop in Nelson, David Eby says all-party committee should implement changes to Police Act

Just Posted

A two vehicle crash on Highway 97 in north Kelowna. (Photo/Jen Zielinski)
Crash slowing traffic on Highway 97 in north Kelowna

Emergency response service resources for fire, police and paramedics have to deal with increasing Kelowna motor vehicle crashes.
Staffing shortages force emergency services closure at Merritt hospital

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Classics and hot rod on display at Kelowna’s first annual Show n’ Shine

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Cruising Downhill: Longboarding competition takes on Kelowna’s Knox Mountain