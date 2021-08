Clean up is now in progress

A crash is slowing traffic down on Highway 97 going to Kelowna.

A two-vehicle collision at Old Vernon Road and Highway 97 North is slowing traffic coming into Kelowna from Lake Country.

Emergency crews are at the scene, but a witness said the collision appears to be minor and there didn’t seem to be injuries.

Cleanup of the scene has started.

