Crash slows traffic in busy West Kelowna intersection

Two cars involved

A crash at Highway 97 and Gellatly Road in West Kelowna is slowing Wednesday morning traffic.

Two vehicles collided near the McDonalds, prompting ambulance, police and fire to all head to the scene.

All involved were out of the vehicles by the time Capital News arrived on scene around 11:30a.m. The right-hand northbound lane was closed to traffic while the scene was cleaned up.

No injuries were reported.

