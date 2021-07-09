(Contributed/DriveBC)

Crash stalls Okanagan Connector traffic

Traffic is down to one lane in each direction

Traffic is slow on the Okanagan Connector after a vehicle incident on Friday afternoon (July 9).

The collision, east of Kane Valley Road near Merritt, has traffic down to one lane in each direction on Highway 97C.

Major delays are expected in the area due to congestion.

