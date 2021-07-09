Crash stalls Okanagan Connector traffic

Traffic is slow on the Okanagan Connector after a vehicle incident on Friday afternoon (July 9).
The collision, east of Kane Valley Road near Merritt, has traffic down to one lane in each direction on Highway 97C.
UPDATE – #BCHwy97C – Vehicle incident east of Kane Valley Rd has the highway down to one lane in each direction. Crews are on scene, expect major delays in the area due to congestion #MerrittBC pic.twitter.com/5zNUsPCXKg
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 9, 2021
Major delays are expected in the area due to congestion.
