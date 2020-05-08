Crash stalls traffic on Bernard Avenue

The crash happened about 3 p.m. Friday

One person is being taken to hospital after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a white van on Bernard Avenue.

The crash forced the car onto a sidewalk near Burtch Road on Friday about 3 p.m.

The airbags inside the vehicle were deployed and emergency crews had to extricate the passenger out of the car.

It’s unclear, at this time, why the vehicles crashed.

Traffic is slow going on Bernard Avenue.

Traffic slow on Bernard near Burtch due to a collision. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/5lxVt6HW7a — michael rodriguez, but a little farther away (@MichaelRdrguez) May 8, 2020

