The Crash Test Dummies got mixed reviews after their performance at Peach Festival on Wednesday. Some were very negative and others were more positive. (Alix Dawn/Facebook photo)

Crash Test Dummies get poor social media reviews following Okanagan show

Poor sound quality due to production issues hurt Crash Test Dummies Peachfest show

The Canadian alternative rock-folk band Crash Test Dummies got some negative reviews from disappointed show goers on social media after their Peach Festival headlining act Wednesday night at Okanagan Lake Park .

A comment asking how the performance on Wednesday night went in the Penticton Facebook group on Aug. 8 received 72 comments —they were all negative.

READ MORE: Crash Test Dummies hate bananas, love Penticton peaches

Among the complaints was the sound quality.

Chris MacNevin said it was the worse show he’d ever seen.

“If I had paid for that, I would have demanded my money back,” he wrote.

Penny Brown-Alvord said she was a huge fan, but left early, “so disappointed.”

“They were subpar at best. Lead singer was off key. Left after the third song. Was very disappointed. Good thing it was free, wouldn’t have paid for that. Guess he figured it wasn’t that important, would never waste my time seeing them again,” wrote Deborah Smith.

But not all social media comments were negative. In a separate post, Facebook member Sandy W Kamps‎ said she enjoyed the “epic flashback” performance from the Winnipeg-based band, even though the “main speakers cut out part of the way through.”

READ MORE: Penticton Peachfest attendees to get ‘primo show’ from Crash Test Dummies

“They played on anyways. It was pretty cool though, it had a good unplugged/ campfire sing along feel to it as everyone joined in!”

Responses to her comment were not so nice.

“I heard it from my place, absolutely horrible, and I’m a huge fan. So disappointing,” posted Shawna Severinski.

“Instrumentally, they were pretty tight and Ellen killed it on her songs. Glad I got to see them live,” said Jesse Martin who also remarked, the sound technicians, “had no idea what they were doing.”

The band reunited in 2018 for a tour marking the 25th anniversary of the release of its wildly popular second album, God Shuffled His Feet. The stop at the Peach Festival was part of the tour.

According to Peachfest president Don Kendall there were “serious production issues” which hampered the band’s performance.

“Crash Test Dummies worked extremely hard to complete their concert under very difficult conditions,” said Kendall. “The production company solved the problems overnight. A capacity crowd enjoyed a fantastic Emerson Drive Concert, with great sound, on Thursday night.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Google Earth features B.C. Indigenous language in new audio series
Next story
Fourth annual Rock The Lake music festival kicks off Friday in Kelowna

Just Posted

Traffic slow on William R. Bennett Bridge due to collision

Traffic barely moving in the eastbound lane

Rutland ‘wet’ supportive housing project goes to Kelowna city council

Councillors will vote only on form and character of the building as land is already properly zoned

She Shed for sale in support of Kelowna Women’s Shelter

Escape to a personal oasis with this hot-ticket auction item for a good cause

Welcome home: Foundry Kelowna to reopen following July fire

A small kitchen fire forced the youth mental health centre from its facility for nearly one month

Kelowna Skating Club wins 4 medals at Wild Rose Invitational

The Alberta skating event featured teams from across country

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Cooler temperatures on the way after Okanagan’s hottest week of the year

Rain and cooler weather ahead!

Baby born on side of Highway 97

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

RCMP treating truck fire at Shuswap horse rescue as arson

Fire determined to have been intentionally set with an accelerant

Car, semi involved in Salmon Arm road rage incident on Highway 1

Police report car driver stopped in front of semi to confront its driver

Salmon Arm chips in for big ad in national magazine to leverage #1 status

Ad purchase comes on heels of city’s top community ranking

Grant funding available for youth initiatives

Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen offering two grants of up to $15,000 each

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

North Okanagan ready to horse around at IPE

B.C.’s largest agricultural fair begins its 120th show Aug. 28

Most Read