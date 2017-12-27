Dustin Godfrey

Crashes plague South Okanagan roads

A series of crashes are being reported between Penticton and Summerland

A series of crashes are plaguing South Okanagan roads, Wednesday morning.

First responders were called out to the 17000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Summerland just before 10 a.m. It was reported one of the drivers had to be extracted from the vehicle.

Then about 15 minutes later a two-vehicle collision stopped traffic in the 19000 block of Highway 97. This crash is causing major traffic delays in both directions as emergency crews remain on site — the road is reduced to single lane traffic near Kickinee Park.

A third incident was also reported on Highway 97 near Trout Creek, no word on the seriousness of this crash.

Environment Canada is calling for up to 2 cm of snow to fall throughout the day, causing fog patches and slippery sections along Highway 97.

Send your weather and traffic-related photos and video to us by clicking the Contact button at the top of the homepage.

Previous story
Vernon home ablaze Wednesday morning
Next story
Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017

Just Posted

Highway 33 accident near Joe Rich

Reports of a four car incident with one vehicle on fire on Highway 33

Multi-vehicle incident on Highway 97

Reports of between eight and 10 vehicles were involved near Crystal Waters Road north of Kelowna

Slain Okanagan woman and daughters to be remembered at vigil

“We wanted to make sure it didn’t go by without being noticed…”

Kelowna police searching for wanted man

RCMP say do not approach if you see this man and instead report it to police

Sears liquidation: 10 days left

With shoppers out hunting for bargains, is it worth one more look at what Sears has left?

They came for the deals

Shoppers descend on Orchard Park Shopping Centre on Boxing Day in Kelowna

Petition gets 5,000 signatures in counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

UPDATED: Young sisters identified as victims of Christmas Day double homicide

Friends close to the family have identified the dead as 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry

Update: Collision closes Trans-Canada Highway near Three Valley Gap

Six people reported injured, with two of those patients in critical condition.

Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017

How well do you know the events and news headlines of the past year?

Crashes plague South Okanagan roads

A series of crashes are being reported between Penticton and Summerland

Hergott: Icy roads don’t cause crashes

Lawyer Paul Hergott claims icy roads don’t cause crashes, drivers do

Swinging into the New Year with the Vernon Jazz Society

Ring in the New Year with the Okanagan’s premiere party blues band

Plane makes emergency landing in alfalfa field

Cold temperatures cause engine troubles for Shuswap pilot

Most Read