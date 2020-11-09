Crashes plague Highway 33 in Rutland

Crash on Highway 33. Image: Sam Hill.Crash on Highway 33. Image: Sam Hill.
Crash on Highway 33. Image: Sam Hill.Crash on Highway 33. Image: Sam Hill.
Crash on Highway 33. Image: Sam Hill.

At least two vehicles have crashed along Highway 33 headed towards Black Mountain.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. and is blocking both lanes.

According to a witness on the scene, the occupants of the black vehicle were able to escape relatively uninjured and are awaiting emergency crews in a nearby neighbour’s home.

A driver is trapped in one of the vehicles that maybe have slid down Highway 33, coming from Black Mountain, over the median and into the oncoming lane.

Environment Canada is forecasting 5 to 10 cm of snow overnight on Monday.

Motorists travelling in Joe Rich are warning others of slippery conditions on Highway 33 and Goudie Road.

At least three vehicles skidded off the road on Goudie, Monday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist, the snow is expected to end late Tuesday morning with temperatures heating-up a little, but not enough to melt the snow.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Snow

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vehicle crashes into pole near Lake Country
Next story
UPDATE: Three Kelowna elementary schools report cases of COVID-19

Just Posted

North Glenmore Elementary School. (Google Maps)
UPDATE: Three Kelowna elementary schools report cases of COVID-19

SD23 has issued seven school exposure announcements in the Central Okanagan over the past two days

Highway 97 crash near Commonwealth Road. Image: Sydney Watt.
Vehicle crashes into pole near Lake Country

Traffic is slowing going near Commonwealth Road

Crash on Highway 33. Image: Sam Hill.
Crashes plague Highway 33 in Rutland

Snow is causing havoc on the roads, Monday night

Kelowna resident Craig Burns visits with his grandson. (Alzheimer Society of B.C. photo)
Kelowna man with dementia joins campaign to keep loved ones connected

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. awareness campaign is called “Don’t change. Even if they do”

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 53 additional cases of COVID-19

The total number of cases in the region is now at 898

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Aisha Strange lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. Strange can no longer walk, talk or eat and is often in pain as a result of her injuries. (GoFundMe) Aisha Strange, 20, lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. (GoFundMe)
Man vows to never drive impaired again after hit-and-run severely injures B.C. woman

Aisha Strange, then 20, was struck while stopped at an intersection on her scooter

The bridge on Trinity Valley Road between Miska Road and Frederick Road east of Enderby is closed due to an emergency. The bulletin was put out by AIM Roads late Monday afternoon. There is no estimated time of reopening. Check DriveBC for updates. (Photo submitted)
North Okanagan bridge closed due to emergency

Trinity Valley Road between Miska Road and Frederick Road east of Enderby closed in both directions

Adam Laboucan, pictured being escorted outside court in B.C. on June 18, 1999, was 17 when he was handed an indeterminate prison sentence for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy in Quesnel. Laboucan now identifies as female and has changed her name to Tara Desousa. (Ross Mitchell/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Canada’s youngest dangerous offender from B.C. denied parole; to be reviewed in 2021

Tara Desousa, then named Adam Laboucan, was 15 years old when she assaulted an infant in Quesnel

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)
Four arrested following reported drive-by shooting in Kamloops

The Nov. 8 shooting was the second incident in the past five weeks

Tara Bowie, and her best friend Heddie. Photo Facebook 2020.
Former Black Press journalist, killed in crash, was living her dream

Tara Bowie was on sabbatical from the news industry, and enjoying life

Lance Corporal Thomas Knowles (right) and Sergeant Alec Jack of the 54th Kootenay Battalion. Both men survived the war, becoming officers in the process. They returned to Hedley and were a key part of the Cenotaph Committee in August 1919. Copyright Knowles Family/ Hedley Museum. Photo colourized by Phil McLachlan, Black Press Media.
Historian brings colour to the lives of Similkameen men on the battlefield

The Hedley Boys – A Small Town’s Big Part in The Great War

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Interior Health Logo
Interior Health launches online lab booking

The health authority has expanded lab options to support COVID-19 safety measures

Most Read