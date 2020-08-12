Crawford watering restriction lifted to Stage 2

Stage 2 means irrigation can now happen twice weekly in the area

The watering restriction in Crawford has now shifted to Stage 2, which means irrigation can now happen twice every week.

The Crawford area may be on Stage 2 now, but the majority of Southeast Kelowna remains on once-a-week watering. The city said properties who are now under Stage 2 will have received a letter letting them know. Otherwise, residents can check their address using the city’s map to confirm their watering schedule.

The city’s water operations manager Andy Weremy said they are thanking residents for their patience and for making adjustments to their watering schedules.

“The issues that led to the need for restrictions are transitional in nature and the city continues to work on system improvements to help meet customer needs,” he said.

“The Stage 2 watering restriction is expected to remain in effect until further notice. We ask residents to adhere to designated days and times and to avoid excessive watering even on those days to reduce overall demand and avoid a shift back to Stage 3 or Stage 4.”

If you have questions about the watering restrictions in your area, call 250-469-8520.

