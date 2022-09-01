Some outrageous outfits from a past Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo's Fancy Pants Golf Tournament. (Submitted)

Crazy clothes for a cause at upcoming Kelowna golf tournament

Tickets available for Rotary Club’s Fancy Pants Tournament

Break out your wackiest outfit, and get ready to hit the links.

In a sport often associated with tucked-in shirts and pleated pants, the Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo is once again bringing you the Fancy Pants Golf Tournament on Sept. 8

“You can go out any day you want and try to have a competitive round of golf,” said Ogopogo Rotary Club President Cal Nesdoly. “Only at the Fancy Pants Tournament can you experience a golf course full of outrageous outfits, events and games at every hole, and everyone there to support a great cause.”

The Child Advocacy Centre (CAC) will receive all funds raised from this year’s tournament, which has been running since 2019. The Centre provides compassionate care to children and families who have experienced abuse and neglect.

“The CAC is an amazing organization, and our club is passionate about raising money and awareness in support of their work”, said Nesdoly. “What they do at the CAC is as tough as you could imagine, and for them to provide help to all the kids who need it, our whole community must rally around them in support.”

To date, the Fancy Pants Tournament has raised close to $40,000 for the centre.

Golfers will also have a chance to win $10,000 for a hole-in-one.

Tickets can be found on Eventbrite under ‘Fancy Pants Golf Tournament’ , with Sunset Ranch Golf and Country Club hosting.

READ MORE: Kelowna mother-daughter duo marching for multiple myeloma research

READ MORE: Vernon-Kelowna golfer collects double Games gold

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownafundraiserGolfRotary

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
GoFundMe campaigns started for two Fraser Valley men killed in fatal semi crash near Golden
Next story
Family of Indigenous man killed after police shooting in Vancouver demand public inquest

Just Posted

Some outrageous outfits from a past Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo's Fancy Pants Golf Tournament. (Submitted)
Crazy clothes for a cause at upcoming Kelowna golf tournament

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna officer charged with assault files application as case drags on

Don Nettleton has announced his retirement as CEO of the Okanagan Regional Library Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Submitted photo)
Okanagan Library CEO starts new chapter: retirement

Michael Bonin, 20, from Alberta, was discovered deceased on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope on April 20, 2017. (File Photo)
Third man sentenced in 2017 killing north of Hope