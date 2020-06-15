Submitted

Creston RCMP officer brings snacks to BLM muralists after altercation

Homeowners also showed support for the three young sisters

After three young Black Lives Matter activists were verbally abused by a passerby last Thursday afternoon, a Creston RCMP officer delivered a different message – kindness and support.

The girls, three sisters who do not wish to be named, were drawing a chalk mural in support of Black and Indigenous people on a concrete retaining wall on the side of Hillside Street. Their messages, reading ‘Wake up Creston’ and ‘Black Lives Matter’, came after the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man, under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, which sparked protests against law enforcement across the world.

The oldest sister claimed the woman asked them if they were being paid, and would not accept that they decided to write the messages of their own prerogative.

A heated, racialized conversation then broke out, with accusations and insults flying back and forth.

The sisters said the woman called the police after leaving.

A Mountie did show up at the scene, but according to the girls, without confrontation. Instead, he offered encouragement.

“[The officer] informed us he was just doing his duty, and we weren’t doing anything illegal as long as we weren’t promoting hate messages,” said the oldest sister.

The officer left, and returned a short time later – with Gatorade and two packs of Skittles.

Some homeowners in the area also offered some morale-boosting support to the sisters, with one bringing them some more chalk and another saying the girls’ drawings were a much welcome improvement on the “ugly graffiti” which usually covers the wall.

The girls said some people on Facebook expressed concern that they didn’t ask for permission.

“We had not, but they supported it, and we will be careful to do so in the future.”

READ MORE: Teach Black history to fight racism, starting in elementary school: B.C. students

READ MORE: New video shows RCMP tackling, punching Alberta chief during arrest

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s real estate market shows ‘encouraging signs of recovery’ in May: association
Next story
Peachland’s art gallery, visitor centre reopen

Just Posted

Pump installed in downtown Kelowna due to high Okanagan Lake levels

Pump installed at the Water Street boat launch due to very high lake levels

Peachland’s art gallery, visitor centre reopen

There are new safety guidelines to minimize COVID-19 exposure

Leave beach debris alone: City of Kelowna

Natural erosion protection provides a protective layer to the sands and gravels of the beachfront

West Kelowna reopens city hall to the public

The city encourages people to conduct business online as much as possible

West Kelowna Fire rescue individual from Powers Creek

The incident occurred on June 13 during heavy rains in the area

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

Racist comments hurled at two women in Vancouver Island restaurant

Police called in, man arrested

Policing costs for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s B.C. stay topped $50K: taxpayers group

RCMP covered security costs for the couple while they were acting Royals

Provincial funding sought for Okanagan child care centre

Partnership in Lake Country is between Central Okanagan Public Schools and YMCA Okanagan

Creston RCMP officer brings snacks to BLM muralists after altercation

Homeowners also showed support for the three young sisters

VIDEO: Recent graduate from Summerland receives Governor General’s Academic Medal

Ivy Hiebert has been recognized for outstanding work while at high school

RCMP searching for missing South Okanagan woman

Diane Marie Latulippe was last seen at the Gold Mountain RV Park on June 7

B.C.’s real estate market shows ‘encouraging signs of recovery’ in May: association

Real estate listings, sales still down in B.C. as COVID recovery begins

B.C. continues expansion of Foundry youth mental health network

Eight new centres to help deal with COVID-19 isolation

Most Read