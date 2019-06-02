Crew working on North Okanagan wildfire

Kyla Hamilton snapped this shot of the current wildfire from 25 KM on Bobbie Burns Road between Silver Star and Mabel Lake Provincial Parks.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated as of 12:o5 p.m. June 1 to reflect suspected cause is lightning, not human, as was originally stated by BC Wildfire Service.

Crews are working to get control of a wildfire between two North Okanagan provincial parks.

The fire, in the Bobbie Burns Road area east of Silver Star Provincial and south of Mabel Lake Provincial Park was reported on Saturday.

As of Sunday at 9:30 a.m., the fire had grown to .80 hectares in size.

“It’s currently rated as out of control,” said BC Wildfire media information officer Taylor MacDonald. “We had six personnel working on it Saturday, and we have six working on it today (Sunday).”

MacDonald said the fire is suspected lightning-caused.



