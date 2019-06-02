A six-person BC Wildfire crew is working to get control of a .80 hectare wildfire that ignited Saturday 18 kilometres east of Armstrong between Silver Star and Mabel Lake Provincial Parks. (BC Wildfire - Google Maps)

Crew working on North Okanagan wildfire

Suspected human-caused fire located between Silver Star and Mabel Lake Provincial Parks

Crews are working to get control of a wildfire between two North Okanagan provincial parks.

The fire, in the Bobbie Burns Road area east of Silver Star Provincial and south of Mabel Lake Provincial Park, approximately 18 kilometres east of Armstrong, was reported on Saturday.

As of Sunday at 9:30 a.m., the fire had grown to .80 hectares in size.

RELATED: New wildfire reported east of Sicamous

“It’s currently rated as out of control,” said BC Wildfire media information officer Taylor MacDonald. “We had six personnel working on it Saturday, and we have six working on it today (Sunday).”

MacDonald said the fire is suspected human-caused.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Cruise ship slams into tourist boat, dock in Venice
Next story
Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver

Just Posted

Man treated for smoke inhalation after garage fire in Kelowna

The Kelowna fire department is calling the blaze accidental

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Enjoy the heat while it lasts

The temperature will reach 30C in much of the region today before colling off during the week.

The history of Okanagan fruit farming detailed by local author

Don McNair’s Apple Valley: A Century of Fruit Farming in the Okanagan visits Lake Country Museum

B.C. government looks to keep Okanagan visitors safe during emergencies

Tourism in the Okanagan has been impacted by emergencies like wildfires

RCMP Deputy Commissoner addresses 2012 Kelowna RCMP assault investigation

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

VIDEO: Cruise ship slams into tourist boat, dock in Venice

The cruise ship blared its horn as it plows into the much smaller river boat and the dock

Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver

Record highs hit over $1.70 earlier this spring

Summerland businesses and newspaper have seen many changes

Advertisement was published in 1910 issue of the Summerland Review

Huawei pushes ahead with rural internet strategy in Canada despite controversy

It’s affecting life-saving information in wildfire-ravaged B.C.

‘Opioid epidemic:’ Pharmacists call for stricter access to low-dose codeine

Codeine is an opiate used as a painkiller and to treat coughs but can be misused

Missing, murdered women inquiry urges review of justice system policies

The report is being released on Monday, but several media outlets have received leaked copies

What, them worry? Warriors confident despite NBA finals hole

Golden State had won 12 straight Game 1s before falling 118-109 on Thursday to the Toronto Raptors

B.C. to send 120 more firefighters to Alberta, Yukon

Service says 137 people, including 116 firefighters, will be deployed in Alberta for up to 19 days

B.C. cancer patients finally gets doctor’s appointment after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

Most Read