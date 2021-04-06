A townhome complex still under construction in Kelowna went up in flames early on April 6. (Ryan Wiens - Facebook)

UPDATE: Crews battle early morning fire at Kelowna construction site

The cause of the fire is unknown, according to Kelowna RCMP

UPDATE: 9:05 a.m.

Flames can still be seen rising from a construction site for a townhome complex, after a blaze broke out early Tuesday morning.

Traffic is backed up along Glenmore Road as it remains close between Union and Cross Roads, while emergency crews deal with the aftermath of the fire.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Motorists are being re-routed from the area.

—————

Fire ripped through a construction site for a townhome complex early on Tuesday morning in Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP said police and fire crews responded to a report of a fire at the intersection of Glenmore Road and Union Road just after 6 a.m. on April 6.

Residents in the areas around the construction site have been evacuated and the roads have been closed.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area as emergency crews continue to deal with the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Several residents near the scene said it was frightening to see the fire get so big, and others said the event is a big loss for those who already bought units in the complex.

North Glenmore Elementary has sent out notification that the school will be open and classes will proceed as scheduled as the school is a safe distance away from the fire.

To access the school, parents have been asked to go through Snowsell Road instead of Union Road.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

READ: Plumber's union ordered to grant Kelowna woman membership after discriminatory denial

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Lakestone develops more homes in Okanagan

RCMP did not commit offence in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Watchdog clears RCMP officer at centre of 2 lawsuits in chaotic traffic stop arrest

Const. Julius Prommer is also facing a lawsuit for what the claimant called an “unprovoked attack”

Central Okanagan Public School administrative staff have moved quickly to respond to new guidelines requiring all students in Grades 4-12 to wear a mask when in the classroom. (File photo)
COVID-19 exposures at 7 Central Okanagan schools

Those individuals affected are self-isolating at home

(Phil McLachlan - West K News)
West Kelowna looks to increase fines for nuisance properties

Council to consider ‘firm but fair’ fee increase for properties requiring frequent RCMP, bylaw, fire crew visits

The poster for phase one of IndigenEYEZ’s “Re-Centering Women Through 13 Moons.” Photo: IndigenEYEZ
Strengthening Syilx women’s identities, ties to the land

Phase one of ‘Re-Centering Women Through 13 Moons’ will see 10 women engage in six land-based sessions, while others are invited to participate in six online sessions

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

Alberta RCMP arrested Surrey woman Alexandra Beckow in March after she allegedly scammed people out of more than $250,000. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. woman arrested for selling fraudulent travel vouchers

Police say Surrey woman defrauded victims out of more than $250K

The next phase of Lakestone includes 57 units extending from Beacon Hill Drive. (District of Lake Country)
Lakestone develops more homes in Okanagan

Next phase include 57 unit in Beacon Hill Drive extension

Regina Hampson, who was shot in the face while intervening in a mental health crisis in a north Nanaimo home on Saturday, is now in hospital in Vancouver. (Photo submitted)
B.C. woman shot while trying to help friend in mental health crisis

Fundraiser underway for Nanaimo’s Regina Hampson as she recovers from wounds to face and hand

Haddo Peak in Banff National Park is seen in an undated handout photo. A skier from Alberta has died in an avalanche while he and another skier were on a mountain in Banff National Park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parks Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Skier dies in avalanche on mountain in Banff National Park

One skier managed to escape, but the second was swept away and killed in the slide

Suzie Bruce, left, and Ray Bruce, right, holding Ray’s heart after his transplant. His old heart was donated to the Cardiovascular Tissue Registry at the Centre for Heart Lung Innovation, where it will be used for research and educational purposes. (Submitted photo)
Police officer shows a lot of heart in overnight effort to get B.C. senior a new heart

Qualicum Beach man just makes transplant deadline amazing story out Qualicum Beach

A man waits to be tested for COVID-19 at a clinic in Montreal on March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Variant first detected in Brazil concerning in Canada: here’s what we know about P.1

As of April 1, there have been 483 cases of the P.1 variant across Canada, with the majority of them in B.C.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
NHL expresses concern about Canucks’ COVID-19 protocol situation

The league believes the Canucks will return and conclude their 56-game schedule

