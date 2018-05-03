Crews called to fuel spill inside government building

Police, firefighters called to scene at provincial ministry offices

Police and a crew from the Salmon Arm Fire Department are on scene at the Ministry of Housing and the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction office Thursday afternoon after reports of a fuel spill inside the building.

The building is located at 16th Street NE. The call came in at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The fire department was called in to help with the removal of the fuel after RCMP were already on site.

Fire fighters entered the building with a special Hazmat bucket and some containment material.

An Observer reporter on the scene witnessed the crews taking a computer and some other office items outside onto a mat they had placed outside the front door of the office.

A person at the scene, who refused to give his name, said an individual walked into the office and dumped a container containing some type of oil or gasoline on a desk.

More to come as information is available.

 

Previous story
UPDATED: Kinder Morgan protest in Delta ends peacefully

Just Posted

Charlie Hodge writes for Capital News for more than 40 years

Hodge started at the newspaper fresh out of high school

Preparing for potential flooding in Central Okanagan

Emergency Preparedness Week reminds Kelowna residents to be ready for rising creek levels

Reward for West Kelowna beaver-shooter

The Fur- Bearers, a BC-based non-profit, is offering a reward

Business is booming in the Central Okanagan

The EDC has releaed their quarterly report and conditions look mostly positive.

Pair found dead in Lower Mainland ID’ed as couple with Vernon ties

The two people discovered dead in Richmond were Keri Smith, 36, and Terrence Peter Smith, 37

Rising groundwater aggravates Okanagan flood concerns

Westside landslides example of ground saturation impact

Help expands for disabled people to collect tax benefits

Year-round program extended to Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George

Crews called to fuel spill inside government building

Police, firefighters called to scene at provincial ministry offices

WATCH: Federal officials warn public to stop harassing elephant seal on Vancouver Island beach

Anyone caught harassing a marine mammal can face fines or criminal charges

B.C. nurses rally over inclusion in PTSD bill

Nurses want to be part of the post-traumatic stress disorder legislation, as with first responders

Car collides with house in Vernon

Driver and residents of home uninjured in early-morning incident

Tapping out: B.C. Morse Telegraph Club says goodbye to an era

Club signals its end as elderly telegraphers consign it to history

Anti-Site C petition approved by Elections BC

Opponents want to use law that repealed HST to stop dam construction

Speedy Vancouver forward Rockets’ top pick

Kelowna selects Trevor Wong 18th overall Thursday in WHL bantam draft

Most Read