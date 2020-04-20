Kelowna crews rescue hiker on Mount Baldy trail

The family walked part of the way down the trail before being transported the rest of the way by a rescue vehicle. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
One of the hikers sustained a head injury and was transported to Kelowna General Hospital . (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Fire crews were called to Mount Baldy trail on Monday to rescue a fallen hiker.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m.

An off-road rescue vehicle was brought in to carry the individual out of the area.

Capt. Rob Buchanan with the Kelowna Fire Department said the hiker sustained a head injury. She was able to walk partway down the mountain but had to be taken by the rescue vehicle the rest of the way.

“She was unstable on her feet, so the safest way to get her down was with our Gator,” he said.

Buchanan said the circumstances that led to the rescue are unknown at this time.

The woman was transported to Kelowna General Hospital.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Kelowna crews rescue hiker on Mount Baldy trail

Crews needed to use basket carrier to help individual

