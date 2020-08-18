Crews combat wildfire off Highway 33 towards Graystokes

BC Wildfire crews are on the scene of a blaze off Highway 33 towards the Graystokes Provincial Park, along the Rabbit Forest Service Road.
The 0.1 hectare-fire was reported on Tuesday, Aug. 18, and is currently classified as “out of control,” according to BC Wildfire information officer Gagan Lidhran.
Six personnel are on-site with the assistance of one helicopter and one piece of heavy equipment.
No structures are threatened and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
