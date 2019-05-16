Planned ignitions at the Richter Creek wildfire, west of Osoyoos, grew the total hectares burned to an estimated 507 hectares. (Photo courtesy of BC WIldfire)

Crews continue direct attack on South Okanagan wildfire

BC Wildfire said the fire is now 80 per cent contained

The Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres east of Osoyoos, is now an estimated 507 hectares after a planned burn on Wednesday.

BC Wildfire said the fire is now 80 per cent contained as crews completed a successful planned ignition on the northwest and south flanks which increased the containment.

“This controlled burn brought the fire down from the steep slopes to the established control line completed the day before,” said BC Wildfire information officers.

With the fire now in more workable terrain, crews will continue a direct attack off the control lines.

A total of 75 firefighters were working at the scene on Wednesday with assistance from four helicopters.

