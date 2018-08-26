Crews continue to work to extinguish wildfires at Placer Mountain Complex

Air support will be available depending on visibility

Cool Creek wildfire continues to burn at an estimated 17,431 hectares and is still classified as out of control.

The wildfire sits in a near inoperable area with steep terrain which impedes firefighters’ ability to extinguish the blaze. Heavy equipment can not be used in all areas due to steep terrain to assist the 41 firefighters on scene.

Crews are focusing on mop up and continuing machine guards.

Old Tom Creek wildfire, approximately seven kilometers of Olalla is still active and is classified as burning out of control. The 1,025 hectare wildfire has 177 firefighters on scene continuing planned ignitions along the southeast flank of the fire, following with continued patrol of the west and north flanks.

Snowy Mountain continues to be held as BC Wildfire Service continues to monitor and respond to the 13,359 hectare wildfire.

Overnight a crew remained on scene to continue suppression operations as the fire progressed toward the west. Weather permitting crews will continue small scale planned ignitions to burn off the control line as the fire approaches the valley bottom.

The west side of Cathedral Provincial Park remains closed for public safety.

There are 13 helicopters assigned to the Placer Mountain Complex, visibility permitting.

Crews continue to work to extinguish wildfires at Placer Mountain Complex

Most Read