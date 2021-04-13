Crews dismantle crane damaged in Glenmore Construction fire

The crane expected to be removed by the end of the day

A worker is seen dismantling the damaged crane on April 13. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)

The crane that was at risk of falling after being damaged in a fire at a Glenmore Road construction site on April 6 is being dismantled and removed from the area.

An evacuation order was issued for homes within a 300-foot radius of the site at the intersection of Glenmore Road and Union Avenue after the crane was deemed a potential hazard to surrounding residences.

An on-duty security guard from Hero Security monitoring the area told Kelowna Capital News on Tuesday (April 13) that crews from Leavitt Machinery, WorkSafeBC and the City of Kelowna are responsible for folding and dismantling the crane, which is expected to be removed by the end of the day.

Crews from Leavitt Machinery, WorksafeBC and the City of Kelowna are in the process of folding and removing a crane that was at risk of falling after being damaged in a construction fire last week. #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/Sd7k5upfnb — Aaron (@aaron_hemens) April 13, 2021

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

