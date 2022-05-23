The BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue Department put out a homeless camp fire north of Vernon Monday, May 23. (Morning Star - file photo)

Crews extinguish bush fire north of Vernon

Homeless camp fire puffs out large plume of smoke in bushes near Swan Lake; no injuries

A large plume of smoke that could be seen north of Vernon Monday afternoon, May 23, was a fire from a homeless camp.

The smoke was reported to the BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue Department shortly after 12 p.m. in the bushes in the 6100 block of Highway 97, from the southbound lane.

Upon arrival, BX crews saw the smoke and hiked into the bush, telling dispatch services they had located the fire, caused by burning clothes and all kinds of garbage.

The fire was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported.

