Crews extinguish grass fire in West Kelowna

The blaze was sparked off Elk Road, below Mission Hill Winery, Saturday afternoon

Crews control a grass fire that sparked in West Kelowna near Mission Hill Winery Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Dave Ogilvie photo) Crews control a grass fire that sparked in West Kelowna near Mission Hill Winery Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Dave Ogilvie photo)

Fire crews quickly snuffed a grass fire that sparked in West Kelowna near Mission Hill Winery Saturday afternoon.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) responded to the 100-by-40 metre blaze off Elk Road at approximately 3 p.m. Aug. 15.

“Ample water from nearby municipal hydrants combined with good access for responding fire apparatus allowed crews to quickly extinguish the fire,” said Assistant Chief Brent Watson.

No structures were immediately threatened and the cause of the fire appears to be accidental, Watson said.

A total of 13 West Kelowna firefighters, in three Engines and one Command Unit, attended the blaze.

“With the Fire Danger Rating approaching Extreme, WKFR reminds residents to exercise extreme caution in the wildland urban interface,” Watson said.

